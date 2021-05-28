[PDF] Torque Sensors Market : Know Most Amazing Secrets About The It.

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Torque Sensors?

A torque sensor is a device used for measuring and recording the torque of a rotating system such as an engine, crankshaft, gearbox, rotor, and bicycle crank or cap torque tester. The torque is mainly divided in two categories: static torque and dynamic torque. Static torque does not produce an angular acceleration and dynamic torque refers to the amount of torque motor produces at some speed of rotation with applied load.

Key Players: ABB Limited, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Interface Inc., Kistler Instrument Corporation, Crane Electronics Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Datum Electronics Ltd., and PCB Piezotronics Inc.

Torque Sensors Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type

Rotary Torque Sensors

Reaction Torque Sensors

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Torque Sensors

Optical Torque Sensors

Others

By Mechanical Configuration

Shaft Style

Flange Style

By Application

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Healthcare

Others (Agriculture and Mining)

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

