[PDF] Tire Curing Press Machine Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | coherentmarketinsights.com

NEW JERSEY,Washington: Chief industry participants in industrial automation market include Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric, and Rockwell Automation. Key players are adopting promotional strategies such as marketing and showcasing products in exhibitions to expand their market presence. Product development and launches are also impacting the market positively. For instance, in May 2017, Schneider Electric introduced the Easy Line of industrial products in the Philippines in order to provide innovation and automation in emerging markets.

An informative study on the Tire Curing Press Machine market from 2020-2027 has lately released for the database of global info reports that helps by making business conclusions and shape the future of the organizations.

Industrial automation may present a considerable threat to the global employment landscape as utilization of these technologies may lead to a large number of job cuts, specifically unskilled workforce. World Economic Forum has projected that utilization of automation and robotics can affect five million jobs across 15 advanced economies by 2020. The International Labor Organization study estimates that around 56% of the jobs in the Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam will be hampered. Moreover, limited availability of skilled workforce to harness the automation benefits at its potential will continue to hinder the industry growth. Deployment of industrial automation will lead to two sided results, wherein industry participants will be largely inclined towards the adoption of automated technologies. However, concerns regarding human safety, as well as automation of infrastructure has necessitated the development of safety standards. Some countries have regulated or are in the process of crafting regulations to protect employment and human safety alongside industrial bots. For instance, Robot Ethics Charter in South Korea, RoboLaw project by the European Union, and ANS/RIA R15.06 Industrial Robot Safety Standard in U.S. and Canada lays out guidelines for ‘collaborative operation of robots’.

Get Sample PDF Pages now with Some Benefits!!

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2166



The Leading Key Players during this Industry: Larsen & Toubro Limited, Harburg-Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Technology Corporation, McNeil & NRM, Inc., Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd., Specific Engineering Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Rogers Industrial Products Inc., Cima Impianti S.p.a., Guilin Rubber Machinery Co., Ltd., Greatoo Intelligent, and Ling Long Tire

Macroeconomic factors

Advanced economies have witnessed increased inclination towards an automated work environment. Growing average labor costs, increasing land accommodation costs, and requirement to lower capital and generating marginal profits are among the major factors that are facilitating consumer demand for industrial automation. U.S and major Europe economies are the leading markets for automated processes and control technologies.

Europe accounted for the largest industrial automation market share in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period (2017-2024). Manufacturing industries account for 15% GDP of Europe. The region has the presence of some of the largest market players. Poland, Slovakia, The Czech Republic, Romania Bulgaria and Hungary are major centers for manufacturing and process innovation activities, and thus, the region is expected to be the main growth engine for the industry. Some of the EU regulations include Transportable pressure equipment (Directive 2010/35/EU), Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Directive 2011/65/EU), Construction products (Regulation (EU) No 305/2011), Pyrotechnic Articles (Directive 2013/29/EU), REACH, Good manufacturing practice (GMP0 and Radio equipment (Directive 2014/53/EU) that standardize the quality of products.

Get Discount on This Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/2166

**Note: New Year Discount

If you purchase the report this year:

• Flat 1000USD instant discount

• 25% discount on 2nd report

• 15 % free customization

**Kindly fill the above form and we will contact you within 24 hours

𝑶𝒖𝒓 𝑭𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒔 𝑫𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 2020: “Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market” Mastercard and Pine Labs to expand “pay later” instalment solution to five Southeast Asian markets in early 2021 Source@ https://www.fintechf.com The global “pay later” market is expected to grow from $7.3 billion in 2019 to $33.6 billion in 2027 at an annual rate of more than 21 percent, according to a study by Coherent Market Insights. The market intelligence and consulting group sees Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region. What is the expected market size of buy now pay later platforms market in 2022? The global buy now pay later platforms market is expected to reach US$ 12,969.0 Million by 2022. Which region held the largest market share in the global buy now pay later platforms market? North America region held the largest share in the global buy now pay later platforms market in 2019, accounting for 43.7% share in terms of value. What is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the buy now pay later platforms market during the forecast period (2020-2027)? The market is expected to witness CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027). Who are the key players operating in the global buy now pay later platforms market? Key players operating in the global buy now pay later platforms market include Afterpay, Zippay, VISA, Sezzle, Affirm, Paypal, Splitit, Latitude Financial Services, Klarna, Humm, and Openpay. What is the primary factor contributing to growth of the global buy now pay later platforms market? Wide number of benefits offered by BNPL platforms is expected to drive growth of the buy now pay later platforms market during the forecast period.

Contact Us:

If you need more customization, reach us. You can get a point by point of the whole research here. If you have any special requirements, don’t mind, let us know and we will offer you the report as you need. Contact Here sales@coherentmarketinsights.com || +1-206-701-6702 (US-UK Toll Free).