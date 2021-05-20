[PDF] Tire Curing Press Machine Market Companies Have Room for Growth By 2027 | coherentmarketinsights.com

Smartphones, tablets, and laptops are expected to witness steady demand in the near future. However, smart wearable electronics that include implantable devices, smart watches, smart jewelry, fitness trackers, smart clothing, and head-mounted displays are expected to present substantial growth prospects over the forecast period. Smart watches accounted for over half the revenue share of wearable devices segment in 2016. Moreover, products such as smart eyewear and head-mounted displays are expected to further gain traction with introduction of augmented/virtual reality. In addition to enhanced gaming experience, these products are expected to find huge application in designing architectures phobia therapies, and emergency response training among others. Chief global players such as Apple, Samsung, and Facebook are implementing strategies to establish their foothold in the industry.

Leading Keyplayers in Tire Curing Press Machine Industry:

Larsen & Toubro Limited, Harburg-Freudenberger Maschinenbau GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Technology Corporation, McNeil & NRM, Inc., Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd., Specific Engineering Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Rogers Industrial Products Inc., Cima Impianti S.p.a., Guilin Rubber Machinery Co., Ltd., Greatoo Intelligent, and Ling Long Tire

Key Questions Answered by the Tire Curing Press Machine Market Report

What is global as well as regional market size? What is the CAGR and what are the growth opportunities of the Tire Curing Press Machine market What are the different technological evolutions and product launches in the information and communication technology industry? What are the key players in the market?

The global tire curing press machine market in Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2017, and expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key manufacturers such as Lanxess, Evonik Industries AG, Continental Tire AG in the region, especially in Germany. Moreover, stringent government rules and regulation for reducing greenhouse emission from vehicles is one of the major factors responsible for increasing production of green tire in Europe. For instance, in April 2009, the European government passed EU Regulation No 443/2009, which states that an average CO2 emission for new passenger cars is 130 grams per kilometer and is expected to be reduced to 95 grams per kilometer by 2021.

Points covered in the Tire Curing Press Machine market report

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Tire Curing Press Machine market.

