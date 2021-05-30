[PDF] Thermal Air Filtration Market : Some Tricks About It You Wish You Knew Before.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Thermal Air Filtration ?

Rising pollution that is adversely affecting the environment is one of the major driving factors for growth of the market

Increasing industrial pollution is responsible for spreading various disease caused by toxic pollutants such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and cardiovascular problems. For instance, according to the WHO analysis, in 2015 around 3 million people died due to air pollution. Rising awareness towards the adverse effects of polluted air on health has propelled growth of thermal air filtration market, as it helps in reducing the effects of toxic pollutants in the environment, which proportionally increases the quality of the air. Moreover, supportive government regulations in order to control air pollution and increasing concern for health disorders demands for improving quality of air are also factors supporting growth of the market. For instance, the Clean Air Act 1970, was implemented to protect public health and public welfare and to regulate emissions of hazardous air pollutants.

Global Thermal Air Filtration Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, the global thermal air filtration market is being divided in to the following region North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Asia Pacific held the dominant position in the market during the forecasted period. This is owing to rising awareness about air borne diseases has forced industries to adopt thermal air filtration for improving the quality of the air, are among few of the major factors driving growth of the thermal air filtration market in this particular region. Rapid industrialization in the developing countries such China, Japan is one of the major factor that help increasing the demand of the thermal air filtration.

Thermal Air Filtration Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global thermal air filtration market is classified into:

Thermal oxidizer

Catalytic oxidizer

Regenerative thermal oxidizer

Regenerative catalytic oxidizer

On the basis of end-use industry, the global thermal air filtration market is classified into:

Oil and Gas Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Coating & Printing Industry

Electronic Industry

Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

