[PDF] The Untold Raising Story of Analog IC Market in Latest Research Report 2021

Consumer electronics such as Blu-ray players, tablets, smartphones, LCD TVs have witnessed significant demand in the recent past. These products also include ultra 4K HD TVs, wearable fitness trackers and smart watches, smart smoke and CO2 detectors, thermostats, IP/Wi-Fi cameras, smart switches, smart locks, dimmers, and more are expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Moreover, many of aforementioned devices have sensors and these sensors interface to the real world and thus, analog processing is required for analog to digital conversion. These functions are combined with digital for a solution, which is cost-effective, consumes less power, and is more reliable. Hence, these factors are expected to boost the global analog IC market growth over the forecast period.

Global application specific IC market was valued at US$ 16,250.0 Mn market in 2018 and is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 61,348.0 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2017 and 2027.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:- Texas Instruments Incorporated, Renesas Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Report Parameters Details of Parameter Historic Year 2017 – 2019 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2027 Segmentation Covered Global Analog IC Market, By Product Type: Application-Specific IC

General Purpose IC Global Analog IC Market, By Application: Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Medical & Healthcare

Others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

