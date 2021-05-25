[PDF] Text Analytics Market : How To Turn Your Business From Blah Into Fantastic

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Text Analytics?

The text analytics is a process of converting the unstructured data into meaningful data which help companies to understand the customer experience, market trend, and product description. Global text analytics market has generated revenue of US$ 3,031.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 13,060.4 million by 2025, exhibiting CAGR of 17.7%.

Manufacturers : SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Clarabridge, Inc., Bitext Innovations S.L., Lexalytics, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., and Knime.Com

Additional takeaways from the Text Analytics market report:

1. Product spectrum elaboration

2. Volume and revenue share forecasts

3. Growth rate, market share, & production framework detailing over the forecast timeline

Text Analytics Market Taxonomy:

Global Text Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:

Cloud



On-Premises

Global Text Analytics Market, By Application:

Competitive Intelligence



Customer Relationship management



Predictive Analytics



Fraud detection



Brand Reputation

Global Text Analytics Market, By Organisation Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Global Text Analytics Market, By End Users:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Retail and Ecommerce



Government and Defense



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Manufacturing



Telecommunications and Information Technology



Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Text Analytics Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Text Analytics market is estimated to account for US$ 13,060.4 million by 2025 Which are the prominent Text Analytics market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Clarabridge, Inc., Bitext Innovations S.L., Lexalytics, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., and Knime.Com

Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report: North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

