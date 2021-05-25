[PDF] Text Analytics Market : How To Turn Your Business From Blah Into Fantastic
Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.
What Is Text Analytics?
The text analytics is a process of converting the unstructured data into meaningful data which help companies to understand the customer experience, market trend, and product description. Global text analytics market has generated revenue of US$ 3,031.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 13,060.4 million by 2025, exhibiting CAGR of 17.7%.
Manufacturers : SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Clarabridge, Inc., Bitext Innovations S.L., Lexalytics, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., and Knime.Com
Text Analytics Market Taxonomy:
Global Text Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Global Text Analytics Market, By Application:
- Competitive Intelligence
- Customer Relationship management
- Predictive Analytics
- Fraud detection
- Brand Reputation
Global Text Analytics Market, By Organisation Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Text Analytics Market, By End Users:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunications and Information Technology
- Others
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) :
Is Text Analytics Market Booming In Near Future?
Yes, The global Text Analytics market is estimated to account for US$ 13,060.4 million by 2025
Which are the prominent Text Analytics market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company?
Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies.
Companies Covered as part of this study include: SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Clarabridge, Inc., Bitext Innovations S.L., Lexalytics, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., and Knime.Com ,
Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement?
Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data.
Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report?
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
