[PDF] Text Analytics Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Text Analytics ?

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for insights from unstructured data, rising adoption of predictive analytics by various business, growing requirement for social media analytics and changing business trends are some of the key drivers which fuels growth of the text analytics market. Moreover, the rising significance of IoT and big data in analytics, provides the growth opportunity platform to the market. In addition, lack of skilled workforce and awareness are the major challenge which hinders the growth of the text analytics market.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/833

Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Clarabridge, Inc., Bitext Innovations S.L., Lexalytics, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., and Knime.Com

Rising demand for social media content insights has been the major drivers for the growth the global text analytics market.

Factors such as stiff competition among giant companies to understand the market trends and meet customers’ expectation are increasingly boosting growth in text analytics market across the world. Text analytics give relevant data which helps in understanding real insights of particular market. Text analytics generally extract data in the form of comments, posts, tweets, photos, and many more, which in turn helps companies to extract the real insights regarding customer experience, product description and others.

Text Analytics Market Taxonomy:

Global Text Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:

Cloud



On-Premises

Global Text Analytics Market, By Application:

Competitive Intelligence



Customer Relationship management



Predictive Analytics



Fraud detection



Brand Reputation

Global Text Analytics Market, By Organisation Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Global Text Analytics Market, By End Users:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Retail and Ecommerce



Government and Defense



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Manufacturing



Telecommunications and Information Technology



Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Text Analytics Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Text Analytics market is estimated to account for US$ 13,060.4 million by 2025 Which are the prominent Text Analytics market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Clarabridge, Inc., Bitext Innovations S.L., Lexalytics, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., and Knime.Com , Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.