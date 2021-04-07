[PDF] Text Analytics Market : Few Signs You Made A Great Impact On It.
Global Text Analytics Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027
The text analytics is a process of converting the unstructured data into meaningful data which help companies to understand the customer experience, market trend, and product description. Global text analytics market has generated revenue of US$ 3,031.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 13,060.4 million by 2025, exhibiting CAGR of 17.7%.
Who are the Major Players in Text Analytics Market?
SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Opentext Corporation, Clarabridge, Inc., Bitext Innovations S.L., Lexalytics, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., and Knime.Com
The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.
United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World
Text Analytics Market Taxonomy:
Global Text Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Global Text Analytics Market, By Application:
- Competitive Intelligence
- Customer Relationship management
- Predictive Analytics
- Fraud detection
- Brand Reputation
Global Text Analytics Market, By Organisation Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Global Text Analytics Market, By End Users:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Telecommunications and Information Technology
- Others
Points Covered in the Report
- The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
- The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.
- The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
- Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.
- The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
