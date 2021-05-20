[PDF] Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market May See Stellar Growth? Identify Hidden Opportunity Evolving in the Market

Overview:

Global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market was valued at US$ 182,933.6 Mn in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period to reach US$ 310,003.6 Mn in 2027

Drivers

The key players operating in the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

Leading Keyplayers in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Industry:

SGS Group, Bureau Veritas SA, TUV Rheinland Group, Intertek Group PLC, ALS Limited, DNV GL, MISTRAS, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., ABS Group, and ASTM International

Opportunities

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.

Europe is expected to be the largest market in terms of size during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market growth are increasing demand for TIC services in the region, technological advancements in the automotive industry, and outsourcing of TIC services. Moreover, increasing trade of consumer products is expected to drive growth of Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market in Europe. Organizations such as the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, and European Committee for Standardization are developing new rules and regulations such as those listed under the Construction Products Directive to maintain product safety and limit the flow of counterfeit products. Key players in the market such as Test Pro, Testing Solutions Group Ltd, and Testhouse Ltd. are driving the market growth by providing assurance and testing services. Moreover, Brexit, the withdrawal of U.K. from European Union, added new channels for free trade and communication, which has led to higher opportunities for offshore businesses to conduct trade in the U.K.

COVID-19 Impact on the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

Request A Sample Copy:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2821

Points covered in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market report

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market.

Go through Our Trusted Client List:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

Contact Us: If you need more customization, reach us. You can get a point by point of the whole research here. If you have any special requirements, don’t mind, let us know and we will offer you the report as you need. Contact Here sales@coherentmarketinsights.com || +1-206-701-6702 (US-UK Toll Free).