[PDF] Telescopic Boom Lift Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

How Important Is Telescopic Boom Lift ?

Rising Construction of skyscrapers driving growth of the telescopic boom lift market

The gradual increase in number of people living in urban areas has resulted in the building of skyscrapers, which led to rise in demand for telescopic boom lift. These lifts have gained popularity in the construction of skyscrapers due to their compact nature and ease of handling and accessibility. Telescopic boom lift is ideal choice for constructing skyscrapers where telescopic boom lift is used to lift workers, tools and materials to reach extended heights to complete work requirement. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights, in 2017, the total number of 200-meter-plus buildings around the world reached to 1,319, which increased by 12.3% from 2016.

This report focuses on Telescopic Boom Lift volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Telescopic Boom Lift market includes : Terex Corporation, JLG, Prangl, Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., MEC, Niftylift (UK) Limited, Tadano Ltd., Kato Works Co., Ltd., Aichi Corporation, and Haulotte Group.

Global Telescopic Boom Lift: Regional Insights

The global telescopic boom lift market is driven by growing demand for construction across the region especially in Asia Pacific. The government is investing in the development of infrastructure as well as private sector for investing in mega constructions is driving the global telescopic boom lifts market growth. The telescopic boom lifts are widely used in road construction, mining operations, airports, ports construction, and others. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2016, construction equipment industry revenue in India was US$ 3billion. Whereas, volume sale of construction equipment is growing by 96,730 units in 2018 from 76,000 units in 2016.

Telescopic Boom Lift Market Segmentation:

On the Basis of Product Type

Electric drive

Fuel-driven

On Basis of End User

Construction Industry

Telecommunication

Aerospace

Others

On the Basis of Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

