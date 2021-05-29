[PDF] Telemetry Market : The Few Biggest Industry Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Telemetry ?

Among technologies, the wireless telemetry systems segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecasted period

Among technologies, the wireless telemetry systems segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecasted period. The factor attributed towards the growth of the segment includes transferring data among the devices using radio waves and satellite, and Wi-Fi, Zig bee protocol, which in turn makes it cost-effective as compare to wired technology. This factor is thus expected to propel the demand for wireless technology-based telemetry devices during the forecasted period (2018-2026).

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Astro-Med, Inc., Rogers Communications, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Verizon Communications, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Biotelemetry, Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., and Sierra Wireless

High cost of telemetry devices is one of the major restraining factors for the growth of the market

High cost of telemetry devices is a major factor restraining growth of the market. For instance, ECG telemetry used in the healthcare sector, which enables continuous monitoring of the patient, costs around US$ 300. Moreover, the price of the telemetry communication system is US$ 4475.27.

Telemetry Market Taxonomy:

By Component

Telemetry Transmitter

Telemetry Receiver

Antenna

By Technology

Wire-Link Telemetry

Wireless Telemetry Systems

Microwave Telemetry

Data Loggers

Acoustic Telemetry

Digital Telemetry

By Sensor

Vehicle Dynamics Sensors

Position Sensors

Load Cell Sensors

Displacement Sensors

GPS Sensors

Magnetic Rpm Sensors

Optical Rpm Sensors

Phasor Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Vibration Sensors

Weather Prediction Sensors

Current/Voltage Sensors

Resistance Sensors

By Application

Healthcare

Energy and Power Utilities

Retail

Automation

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defence

Others (Wildlife, Hydrography, Logistics, and Oceanography)

