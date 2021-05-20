[PDF] Telecom Towers Market Still Has Room to Grow With Emerging Players | coherentmarketinsights.com

Overview:

The global telecom towers market was valued at US$ 41.76 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach US$ 75.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period

Drivers

The key players operating in the global Telecom Towers market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

Leading Keyplayers in Telecom Towers Industry:

American Tower Corporation, AT&T Inc., Bharti Infratel Limited, China Tower Corporation, Crown Castle International Corporation, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Helios Tower Africa, SBA Communications Corporation

Opportunities

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market for telecom towers during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of mobile phone subscribers across the developing economies of the region such as India and China. Large population and increasing scope of subscriber density across the developing countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China is driving the deployments of telecom towers. Increase in subscriber density in a particular area leads to surge in demand for additional deployment or upgrade of existing telecom towers with better equipment to efficiently handle the telecom traffic. For Instance, according to, CMI analysis, in the year 2012 around 580 million people were using internet in China and this number was increased to 802 million by the year 2018.

COVID-19 Impact on the Telecom Towers market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

Points covered in the Telecom Towers market report

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Telecom Towers market.

