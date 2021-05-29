[PDF] Telecom Order Management Market : Easy Steps To More Industry Sales

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Telecom Order Management ?

The major advantages provided by the telecom order management is that it help in cutting down the cost associated with the operations for companies, as order management processes account for a sizeable proportion of operating costs of companies. Hence, effective order management help in reducing the customer attrition. Therefore, order management adopted by the telecom industries is another factor propelling growth of the market.

This report focuses on Telecom Order Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Telecom Order Management market includes : Pegasystem, Inc. Cerillion Technologies, Cognizant, Ericsson, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, ChikPea, Inc. Comarch, Fujitsu, Intellibuzz, Mphasis, and Neustar.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Increasing demand for streamlining business process for managing the stiff competition is one of major factor driving growth of the market

The telecom sector is highly competitive. In order to cope with competition, enterprises are focused on streamlining the business process. Order management helps in streamlining the business process of telecom sector by reducing the IT cost, enhancing the security, and eliminating the human error. Therefore, the telecom sector utilizes the telecom order management in order to synchronize databases, which help in reducing the development efforts along with enhancing the performance of the players, which in turn is driving growth of the telecom order management market.

Telecom Order Management Market Segmentation:

By Network Type:

Wireline Network

Wireless Network

By Solution:

Custom order management

Service order management

Service inventory management

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-based premises

By Component Type

Solution

Service

