[PDF] Swarm Intelligence Market Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2027

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is projected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period. The swarm intelligence have a realistic and practical method for completing the required mission of finding and attacking a target. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2017, around 174.1 thousand units of commercial drones were sold worldwide. Moreover, increasing adoption of drones by military for surveillance and reconnaissance have accelerated the growth of swarm intelligence market. Furthermore, the robotics segment held the dominant position in the swarm intelligence market in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increasing adoption of swarm robots for various application such as disaster rescue missions, surveillance and environment monitoring, and military have boosted the growth of robotics segment in swarm intelligence market.

Axonai, Brainalyzed, Dobots, Enswarm, Hydromea SA, Mobileye, Netbeez, Power-Blox, Queen B Robotics, Resson Aerospace, Sentien Robotics, Swarm Systems, Swarm Technology, and Unanimous A.I., Valutico

The Global Swarm Intelligence Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. These analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Swarm Intelligence Market Taxonomy

On the basis of model, the swarm intelligence market is segmented into:

Ant Colony Optimization (ACO)

Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO)

Others

On the basis of application, the swarm intelligence market is segmented into:

Robotics

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Human Swarming

This Swarm Intelligence market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging strategic growth analysis, market size, category growths, application niches, and geographic expansions.

