[PDF] Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market : How To Turn Your Business From Blah Into Fantastic

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Sustainability & Energy Management Software?

Sustainability and energy management software a system database of information associated with financial data, energy, resources, and other important factors. These solutions are comprised of project planning and management, portfolio management, scenario planning, and supply chain management thereby allowing the transformation of corporate energy and sustainability practices. . Currently, enterprises are necessitated to monitor and analyze their performance in numerous ways. Sustainability & energy management software support increased use of software in operations, compliance with regulatory obligations, streamlining of processes, effective understanding of risks, overlapping reporting requirements, etc.

Key Players in Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market: IBM Corp. (TRIRIGA), Figbytes Inc., Schneider Electric, Gensuite LLC, SAP SE, Envizi, ICONICS, Inc., Ecova, Inc. Urjanet, Verisae, Inc., Thinkstep, UL EHS Sustainability, Enablon, Sphera, CA Technologies, and Accuvio.

Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market Taxonomy:

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, By Software:

Cloud Based



On Premise

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, By End Use Application:

Automotive



Building Automation



Oil & Gas



Manufacturing



Pharmaceutical



Utilities & Energy



Others

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, By Module:

Utility Data Management



Carbon Reporting & Management



Sustainability Reporting & Management



Energy Optimization



Facility & Asset Management



Compliance Management

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Sustainability & Energy Management Software market is estimated to account for US$ 2,326.2 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Sustainability & Energy Management Software market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: IBM Corp. (TRIRIGA), Figbytes Inc., Schneider Electric, Gensuite LLC, SAP SE, Envizi, ICONICS, Inc., Ecova, Inc. Urjanet, Verisae, Inc., Thinkstep, UL EHS Sustainability, Enablon, Sphera, CA Technologies, and Accuvio., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Major Highlights of Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

Market Competition by key manufacturers in the Sustainability & Energy Management Software industry.

Discussed Sourcing strategies, industrial chain information and downstream buyer’s data.

Distributors and traders on Sustainability & Energy Management Software marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic.

Vendors who are providing a wide range of product lines and intensifying the competitive scenario in Sustainability & Energy Management Software covid-19 crisis.

Also highlights of the key growth sectors of Sustainability & Energy Management Software market and how they will perform in coming years.

