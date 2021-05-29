[PDF] Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market : Apply These Few Secret Techniques To Improve

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Sustainability & Energy Management Software ?

Market Dynamics

Industry across the globe are heavily dependent upon the natural resources such as oil, gas, and water and other for their daily usage. Generally, these industries are subjected to various regulatory policies and norms. Increasing strict regulatory policies are helping adoption of Sustainability and energy management software at global level. Furthermore, to control the emission, these industries are heavily adopting the Sustainability and energy management software.

This report focuses on Sustainability & Energy Management Software volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Sustainability & Energy Management Software market includes : IBM Corp. (TRIRIGA), Figbytes Inc., Schneider Electric, Gensuite LLC, SAP SE, Envizi, ICONICS, Inc., Ecova, Inc. Urjanet, Verisae, Inc., Thinkstep, UL EHS Sustainability, Enablon, Sphera, CA Technologies, and Accuvio.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Value Chain Analysis

Software industry value chain consists of a complex structure which includes several stages, with each stage further disaggregated in multiple activities. Interactions and linkages established between each phase and among different stages are the main determinant of the industry effectiveness and success.

Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market Segmentation:

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, By Software:

Cloud Based



On Premise

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, By End Use Application:

Automotive



Building Automation



Oil & Gas



Manufacturing



Pharmaceutical



Utilities & Energy



Others

Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, By Module:

Utility Data Management



Carbon Reporting & Management



Sustainability Reporting & Management



Energy Optimization



Facility & Asset Management



Compliance Management

