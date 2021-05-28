[PDF] Supercapacitor Market : Simple Ways And Pros That Will Help To Promote Its Growth

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Supercapacitor?

A super-capacitor also called as ultra-capacitor has a high capacity and capacitance as compared to conventional capacitors. It is capable of storing 10 to 100 times more energy per unit volume than electrolytic capacitor. Supercapacitor acts as a bridge between capacitors and rechargeable batteries. It is used for power regulation in batteries. Super-capacitors are used in application where faster charging and discharging is required, owing to its property of low impedance. These applications includes cars, trains, buses, and elevators, where it can be utilized for regenerative braking and storage of energy for short period of time. Other major application is wind turbines in which supercapacitors are responsible for smoothing out the discontinuous power supplied by the wind.

Advancements in consumer electronic technology is major factor driving growth of the global super-capacitor market, owing to increasing adoption of smart, sustainable, and convenient devices. For instance, smartphones and laptops require longer electric power backup, which is fulfilled by super-capacitors. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2016, around 350 units of mobile devices were sold globally, which accounted for an increase of over 3.7% from 2015. Revenue generated by smartphone devices accounted for over 70% sales of the global mobile devices in 2016.

The report takes into account the important factors and aspects that are crucial to the client to post

d growth and establish themselves in Supercapacitor market. Some of these aspects are sales, revenue, market size, mergers and acquisitions, risks, demands, new trends and technologies and much more are taken into consideration to give a complete and detailed understanding of the market conditions.

Supercapacitor Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type, the global supercapacitor market is segmented into:

Double-Layer Capacitor

Pseudocapacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

On the basis of materials, the global supercapacitor market is segmented into:

Electrolyte

Electrodes

Separators

On the basis of end-user industry, the global supercapacitor market is segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Energy

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

