[PDF] Substation Monitoring System Market Business Strategies 2021-2027

In the process of supplying electricity to the consumers, power loss is expected due to technical and commercial losses. Technical loss is due to dissipation of energy in transformers, conductors, and other equipment used in the distribution of power. Additionally, commercial losses are due to bypassing meters, defective meters, and errors in meter readings among others. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the average transmission and distribution losses in 2014, accounted for around 23% of the total electricity generated globally. Therefore, the demand for substation monitoring systems high for use in energy distribution operations, to reduce distribution and transmission losses (T&D losses), which in turn, is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

ABB, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Eaton Corporation Plc, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, NovaTech Systems, and Crompton Greaves.

The Global Substation Monitoring System Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. These analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Global Substation Monitoring System Market: Taxonomy

On basis of component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

On basis of sector, the market is segmented into:

Transmission

Distribution

On basis of communication technology, the market is segmented into:

Wired Communication Technology

Wireless Technology

On basis of Industry, the market is segmented into:

Oil and Gas

Steel

Mining

Transportation

On basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

This Substation Monitoring System market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging strategic growth analysis, market size, category growths, application niches, and geographic expansions.

