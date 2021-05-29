[PDF] Storage Area Network (SAN) Market : Few Signs You Made A Great Impact On It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Storage Area Network (SAN) ?

Market Dynamics

Previously, in a conventional approach, LAN was used for data back-up and restore functions that are particularly slow and majorly impact efficiency of the whole operation. On the contrary, in SAN approach, data moves smoothly across the SAN to tape devices as it does not utilize critical server I/O or CPU resources. Several issues can be improved with the integration of high-performance backup and restore capabilities with data availability and device sharing. This includes performance degradation, extended downtime periods, and shrinking backup windows.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: IBM Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., QLogic Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems, NetApp, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, DataCore Software, NEC Corporation, Nutanix, and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Market Trends

North America Trend

After several years of fiscal gloom, optimism is returning to the IT sector in North America. IT enterprises are intensifying spending on services along with hiring new workforce. IT enterprises are preparing to speed ahead rapidly with projects in potential areas of big data, mobile, and the cloud. In March 2015, the U.S. government offered to augment its IT investment for the third year in a row. Moreover, the U.S. Government is investing significantly in shared services and cloud services for IT requirements, hence total expenditure on in-house IT solutions to result in comparatively lower growth.

Latin America Trends

A number of companies in Latin America are focused on cost reduction and converting capital expenditure into operational expenditure. Growing adoption of outsourcing concepts is expected to offer major growth opportunities for IT infrastructure outsourcing services in the region. Frequent introduction of new concepts in the IT sector such as big data, cloud computing, and bring your own device (BYOD) has made it challenging and complex for companies to manage their own data. Hence, these companies are dependent upon IT infrastructure outsourcing service providers to streamline tasks related to data storage and management.

Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Taxonomy:

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market, By Component:

Software

Hardware

Service

Consulting

System Integration

Support & Maintenance

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market, By SAN Type:

Virtual SAN

Conventional SAN

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market, By Technology:

FibreChannel (FC)

FibreChannel Over Ethernet (FCOE)

InfiniBand

iSCSI Protocol

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market, By End-User:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

