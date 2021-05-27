[PDF] Start-stop Battery Market : Want To Step Up The Growth? You Need To Read This First

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Start-stop Battery?

Start-stop battery is an advanced battery that provides the starting power as a traditional automotive battery with the cyclic capacity. The global start-stop battery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period (2018-2025). In 2017, the global start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 6.05 billion and is expected to reach US$ 29 billion by 2025. Increasing investment on production of start-stop battery by various market players is accelerating growth of the market. For instance, in 2015, the Johnson Controls announced plans to invest US$ 555 million to expand AGM battery production in the U.S., Germany, and China.

Global Start-stop Battery Market – Insights The global start-stop battery market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period (2018-2025). In 2017, the global start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 6.05 billion and is expected to reach US$ 29 billion by 2025. Start-stop technology helps reduce the idling time of engines, by automatically shutting down and restarting the internal combustion engine of the vehicle, thus reducing the fuel consumption and emissions. The integration of start-stop technology in various automotive vehicles is increasing, in turn, posing as a major factor driving growth of the start-stop battery market. For instance, in 2016, General Motors announced that most of its vehicle models will be integrated with engine start-stop technology by 2020.

Some of the key players profiled in the Start-stop Battery include: A123 System LLC, ATLASBX Co., Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Johnson Controls, Leoch Battery, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Saft America, Inc., and Tianneng Power International

This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market. This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Start-stop Battery to enlarge the companies and promote financial growth.

Start-stop Battery Market Taxonomy:

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Battery Type:

Lead-acid Battery Absorbent Glass Mat Enhanced Flooded Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Application

Conventional Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

