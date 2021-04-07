[PDF] Start-stop Battery Market : Best Ways To Grow In It.

Global Start-stop Battery Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027

Start-stop battery is an advanced battery that provides the starting power as a traditional automotive battery with the cyclic capacity. The global start-stop battery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period (2018-2025). In 2017, the global start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 6.05 billion and is expected to reach US$ 29 billion by 2025. Increasing investment on production of start-stop battery by various market players is accelerating growth of the market. For instance, in 2015, the Johnson Controls announced plans to invest US$ 555 million to expand AGM battery production in the U.S., Germany, and China.

Who are the Major Players in Start-stop Battery Market?

A123 System LLC, ATLASBX Co., Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Johnson Controls, Leoch Battery, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Saft America, Inc., and Tianneng Power International

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Start-stop Battery Market Taxonomy:

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Battery Type:

Lead-acid Battery Absorbent Glass Mat Enhanced Flooded Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Application

Conventional Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

