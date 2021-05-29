[PDF] Sports and Fitness Apps Market : The Ultimate Guide.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Sports and Fitness Apps ?

Global Market- Insights

Sports and fitness apps have become an integral part of daily lives of millions of mobile users, allowing them to use smartphones to do everything related to sports and fitness of individuals.

Fitness apps are gaining high adoption among individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle. Mobile apps are available in both free and paid versions, where paid apps require one-time payment during the installation. Due to limited budget and time, every fitness-conscious individual cannot afford membership in fitness centers or health clubs. Easy availability of cost-effective apps has led to growth of global sports and fitness apps market.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2817

Some of the key players profiled in the study are ASICS Digital (The ASICS Run keeper), Inc., Azumio Inc., Fitbit Inc., Freeletics, Garmin Ltd., Jefit Inc., Nike Inc., Polar Electro, Runtastic GmbH, Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness

Market Dynamics

Increase in smartphone penetration and rising health awareness among individuals are the major factors driving the growth of global sports and fitness apps market. According to PCMag report, workout and weight loss apps are the most popular apps that are widely used among individuals that accounts for around three fourth of all the fitness app sessions. This trend is attributed to use of wearable devices such as fitness bands and smartwatch that encourage individuals to track their daily exercises and monitor weight. This trend is expected to gain traction in the near future. Furthermore, several fitness app developers and wearable device manufacturers in the global sports and fitness apps market are focused on adopting collaboration and acquisition strategies.

Sports and Fitness Apps Market Taxonomy:

Global Sports and Fitness Apps Market, By Application:

Health Monitoring

Activity Tracking & Monitoring

Global Sports and Fitness Apps Market, By Platform Type:

iOS

Android

Windows

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Sports and Fitness Apps Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Sports and Fitness Apps market is estimated to account for US$ 17,436.4 Million by 2027 Which are the prominent Sports and Fitness Apps market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: ASICS Digital (The ASICS Run keeper), Inc., Azumio Inc., Fitbit Inc., Freeletics, Garmin Ltd., Jefit Inc., Nike Inc., Polar Electro, Runtastic GmbH, Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness, Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.