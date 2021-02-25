[PDF] Speech Analytics Market: The Secret History And Future Growth | mccourier.com

Speech Analytics Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Speech Analytics Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

Speech analytics technology can be utilized to analyze audio data and to gather information related to customer. This helps in improvement of communication and future interaction and overall customer experience. The key application segment of speech analytics technology is contact center due to the requirement to provide better customer satisfaction. This technology is mainly used for detection of emotion, stress, the reason behind the call, and their satisfaction level, that can be identified through customer’s voice. It can also be used to recognize whether the customer is disappointed or unsatisfied with the provided service.

Key Players In The Speech Analytics Market: Interactive Intelligence Group, Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., Verint Systems, Avaya, Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Incontact, Inc., Calabrio, Inc., Callminer, Inc., and Clarabridge, Inc

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Speech Analytics Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Speech Analytics Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type, the global speech analytics market is segmented into:

Solutions

Services

On the basis of deployment model, the global speech analytics market is segmented into:

On-Premises

Cloud

On the basis of organization size, the global speech analytics market is segmented into:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On the basis of end user Industry, the global speech analytics market is segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Government, Public Sector, and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Others

