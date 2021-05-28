[PDF] Special Transformer Market : Being A Rockstar In Your Industry Is A Matter Of Having In And Out Understanding

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Special Transformer?

Special transformers are used for uplifting the voltage from the network to the application level so that current can be maximized. Range of special transformers includes regulating and rectifier transformers, AC arc furnace transformers, series reactors for AC arc furnaces, DC arc furnace transformers, and large drive/converter transformers. These transformers are used in various industries such as chemical, automotive, oil & gas industry, steel industries, and others.

Increasing demand for high power required for various production processes across industries is a major factor driving growth of the special transformer market Major factor attributed to growth of the special transformer market is increasing demand for high power in industries such as oil & gas, metal & mining, chemical, steel, and others. For instance, according to the World Oil & Gas review analysis, the consumption of gas in the 2014 was 3,457.06 billion cubic meter and 3,515.56 billion cubic meter in 2015 worldwide. Similarly, the consumption of oil in 2014 was 92, 869 barrel and it increased to 94,709 barrel in 2015 worldwide. These industries require high current voltage during the production process .Special transformer intakes current with low voltage and converts it to high voltage with very low loss of energy. Such benefits result in increasing demand for special transformer in various industries, which in turn contributes to growth of the special transformer market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Special Transformer Industry are : Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sunten Electric Equipment Co., Ltd., Siemens Ltd., Alstom, Schneider Electric, ABB, Wolong Electric Group Co.,Ltd., Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., TBEA India, Baoding Tianwei Group, Wuzhou Transformer Co., Ltd., and Jinan XD Special Transformer Co.,Ltd. and among others.

Special Transformer Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type

Electric Furnace Transformer

Rectifier Transformer

Capacitive Transformer

Phase Shifting Transformer

By Applications

Rectification Equipment

Welding Equipment

Electric Furnace Power Supply

Current Transformer

