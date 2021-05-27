[PDF] Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market : Want To Have A More Appealing Growth? Read This!

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Spark Plug and Glow Plug?

A spark plug is an electronic device, which when integrated with cylinder head in the vehicle engine, produces electric spark to burn petrol. Similarly, a glow plug—electrically heating devices—when integrated on the cylinder head of the diesel engine, helps to start the diesel engine in cold conditions. China is one of the major growth engines in the spark plug and glow plug market in Asia Pacific. Growth of the spark plug and glow plug market is directly proportional to increasing numbers of vehicles, globally.

Key players operating in the global Spark Plug and Glow Plug Industry are : NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, General Motors (Acdelco Corporation), Delphi Automotive, Valeo, Weichai Power Co. Ltd., and UCI Fram Autobrands (Autolite) and among others.

Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market Taxonomy:

Global Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market, By Plug Type:

Hot Plug

Cold Plug

Metal Glow Plug

Ceramic Glow Plug

Global Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market, By Geography:

By Plug Type:

Hot Plug



Cold Plug



Metal Glow Plug



Ceramic Glow Plug

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Benefits of Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market Report:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2020 to 2027 of the global Spark Plug and Glow Plug market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the Spark Plug and Glow Plug Industry growth is provided.

Key players and their major developments in recent years are listed.

The Spark Plug and Glow Plug research report presents an in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the with key dynamic factors.

Major countries in each region are covered according to individual Industry revenue.

