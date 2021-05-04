[PDF] Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market

Global Spark plug and Glow Plug Market – Insights

A spark plug is an electronic device, which was integrated with cylinder head in the vehicle engine that produces electric spark to burn petrol. Similarly, a glow plug is an electrically heating device, which is integrated on the cylinder head of the diesel engine, which helps to start the diesel engine in a cold condition. Increasing vehicle sales is one of the major factors for growth of the spark plug and glow plug market. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2017, the sales of vehicles or registration of new vehicles was 96,804,390 units up from 93,905,634 units in 2016. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the sales or registration of new vehicles is expected to reach 141,303,730 units by 2025.

Key Players: NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, General Motors (Acdelco Corporation), Delphi Automotive, Valeo, Weichai Power Co. Ltd., and UCI Fram Autobrands (Autolite)

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Spark Plug and Glow Plug market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Spark Plug and Glow Plug market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Spark Plug and Glow Plug players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Spark Plug and Glow Plug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Spark Plug and Glow Plug submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

Table of Contents: Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market

Chapter 1: Overview of Spark Plug and Glow Plug Market

Chapter 2: Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market Driving Factor Analysis

Chapter 6: Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 7: Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 8: Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing Status Analysis

Chapter 11: Market Report Conclusion

Chapter 12: Research Methodology and Reference

