[PDF] South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market : Move To Make The Most Out Of It

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims?

South Africa automotive trailer wheel rims market is expected to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.3 Bn during the forecast period of 2018-2026. This is owing to increasing heavy vehicle production in the country, which was 25,162 in 2017 and reached 27,493 in 2018, according to International Organization for Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. Moreover, the government of South Africa has planned to increase the production of automotive components, medium and heavy commercial vehicle production to 1.2 billion units per year by 2020, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis.

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market – Insights Wheel rims are the skeleton structure located at the middle of a tire module designed to support the wheel in different conditions and also to support the tire alignment when the vehicles are moving. Trailer wheel rims are specifically designed to bear large amount of load for transportation purposes.

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market Arconic, BORBET GmbH, Burquip, Enkei, Globalwheels, JBH Wheels, MAXION Wheels, Stamford Sport Wheels, Titan International Inc., and TSW Alloy Wheels.: Arconic, BORBET GmbH, Burquip, Enkei, Globalwheels, JBH Wheels, MAXION Wheels, Stamford Sport Wheels, Titan International Inc., and TSW Alloy Wheels.

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market Taxonomy:

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market, By Product Type:

Tubeless

Tube-type

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market, By Size:

<18 Inches

18-20 Inches

>20 Inches

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market, By Material Type:

Steel

Alloy

South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims Market, By Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

The global South Africa Automotive Trailer Wheel Rims market is estimated to account for US$ 324 Million by 2026. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Arconic, BORBET GmbH, Burquip, Enkei, Globalwheels, JBH Wheels, MAXION Wheels, Stamford Sport Wheels, Titan International Inc., and TSW Alloy Wheels.

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

