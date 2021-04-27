[PDF] Software Defined Storage Market : Few Ways You Can Apply Your Creativity Using It.
Software Defined Storage Key Players : Dell, EMC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Netapp, Inc., Seagate Technology, Vmware Inc., and Western Digital Corporation.
Software Defined Storage Market
The global Software Defined Storage Market market is estimated to account for US$ 47.2 billion by 2025
- 172 Pages
Software Defined Storage Market Taxonomy:
Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Component:
- Platforms/Solutions
- Services
Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Storage Usage:
- Surveillance
- Data-Backup and Disaster-Recovery
- Storage Provisioning and High Availability
- Others
Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)
- Large Enterprises
Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Application:
- Education
- Telecom and ITeS
- Logistics and Warehouse
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Others
