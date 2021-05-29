[PDF] Software Defined Storage Market : Best New Tips About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

Market Dynamics

Healthcare segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising adoption of wearable devices to track patient’s condition has led to increasing volume of data, as these devices offer data of individual patients. Storage and management of this large volume of data is difficult. Therefore, demand for software defined storage is increasing from the healthcare industry. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2016, 275 million units of wearable devices have shipped globally. This is owing to increasing demand for data storage and management in the healthcare industry. This in turn is expected to aid in growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing adoption of internet of things technology in healthcare industry also uplifted the market of software defined storage market in healthcare industry.

This report focuses on Software Defined Storage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Software Defined Storage market includes : Dell, EMC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Netapp, Inc., Seagate Technology, Vmware Inc., and Western Digital Corporation.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Asia Pacific software defined storage market is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

North America held a dominant position in the market in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major growth engines in the region. The increasing government projects related to digitalization is a major factor fueling growth of software defined storage market in this region. According to U.S. digital government strategy report on “Building a 21st Century Digital Government”, the government aims to develop better digital services to enhance lives of the country’s population.

Software Defined Storage Market Segmentation:

Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Component:

Platforms/Solutions

Services

Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Storage Usage:

Surveillance

Data-Backup and Disaster-Recovery

Storage Provisioning and High Availability

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Application:

Education

Telecom and ITeS

Logistics and Warehouse

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

