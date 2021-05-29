[PDF] Software Defined Networking Market : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Software Defined Networking ?

Market Overview

Software defined networking (SDN) is an approach to network management that allows dynamic and programmatically efficient network configuration to enhance network performance and monitoring making it more similar to cloud computing than conventional network management. This helps operators to manage the entire network consistently irrespective of underlying network technology. This paradigm enables network administrators to establish data flow control across the entire network instead of individual devices. This also helps in creating secure paths for data flow with relative ease.

Software Defined Networking Market Prime key vendors ( Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., VMware, and Hewlett Packard Company. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Market Trends

Mergers and acquisitions among market players is a major trend

Major market players are involved in merger and acquisition activities, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in 2012, Cisco acquired vCider, an expert in the development of virtual network overlay technology for secure data center infrastructure virtualization. Furthermore, in February 2012, Juniper Networks acquired Mykonos Software, a provider of Intrusion Deception Systems that protect Websites and Web applications.

Development of open source SDN is another major trend

Key market players in the market are focused on the development of open source SDN, in order to expand their consumer base and gain a significant advantage. For instance, Open Network Operating System (ONOS) is an open-source SDN controller used to build next-generation SDN/NFV solutions. It acts as an extensible, modular, distributed SDN controller.

Software Defined Networking Market Taxonomy

Global Software Defined Networking Market, By End-users:

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Telecommunications Service Providers

Global Software Defined Networking Market, By Solutions:

SDN Switching

SDN Controllers

Cloud Provisioning and Orchestration

Others (Security and Services)

