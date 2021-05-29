[PDF] Social Media Analytics Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Social Media Analytics ?

Increasing focus on attaining competitive intelligence by the enterprise is one of major driving factor for growth of the market.

The dynamic fluctuations in economic variables such as consumer sentiment, strong economic growth, increasing disposable income, and others are encouraging the enterprises to adopt competitive intelligence assessment to gain a strong foothold in the market. Large amount of user-generated content is available on social media sites, which can be accessed easily. For instance, tourists choose a restaurant based on Yelp reviews and ratings, as the data is easily available on Internet and can be accessed even at a remote place. Implementing social media content in competitive intelligence framework results into numerous business benefits such as improved decision making and operational excellency.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Inc., Clarabridge, Inc., Netbase Solutions, Inc. (US), Brandwatch (UK), GoodData Corporation, Crimson Hexagon, Inc., Simply Measured, Inc., and Sysomos.

Social Media Analytics Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global social analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The U.S. held the dominant position in the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the analysis period, owing to factors such as dominance of digitalization and presence of leading companies in numerous verticals including IT & telecom, healthcare, automotive, electronics, and others in the region.

Social Media Analytics Market Taxonomy:

By Application

Sales and Marketing Management

Customer Experience Management

Competitive Intelligence

Risk management and Fraud detection

Public safety and Law enforcement

Others

By Analytical Type

Predictive Analytical

Prescriptive Analytical

Diagnostic Analytical

Descriptive Analytical

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Others

