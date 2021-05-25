[PDF] Social Media Analytics Market : How To Handle Its Challenge With Ease Using These Points

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Social Media Analytics?

Social media analytics (SMA) is used to gather the data from social or digital platforms and process it to generate insightful information that can be used in business decision makings as well as to create brand awareness among customers. These insights help analyse customer sentiments for marketing and customer service activities. Increasing volume of unstructured data is one of the major driver for growth of the social media analytics market. This large volume of data helps the sales and marketing department to evaluate impact of marketing campaigns, which in turn improve their business decisions, customer experience, and customer satisfaction. Therefore, companies are highly adopting social media analytics to extract insights from unstructured data available in the form of reviews, comments, blogs, tweets, instagram, and many more.

Key players in the global Social Media Analytics market are: International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Inc., Clarabridge, Inc., Netbase Solutions, Inc. (US), Brandwatch (UK), GoodData Corporation, Crimson Hexagon, Inc., Simply Measured, Inc., and Sysomos.

Global Social Media Analytics Market report provides you with detailed insights, industry knowledge, market forecasts and analytics. The report on the global Social Media Analytics industry also clarifies economic risks and environmental compliance. Global Social Media Analytics market report assists industry enthusiasts including investors and decision makers to make confident capital investments, develop strategies, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and perform safely and sustainably.

Social Media Analytics Market Taxonomy:

By Application

Sales and Marketing Management

Customer Experience Management

Competitive Intelligence

Risk management and Fraud detection

Public safety and Law enforcement

Others

By Analytical Type

Predictive Analytical

Prescriptive Analytical

Diagnostic Analytical

Descriptive Analytical

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

