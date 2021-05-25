[PDF] Social Media Analytics Market : How To Handle Its Challenge With Ease Using These Points
Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.
What Is Social Media Analytics?
Social media analytics (SMA) is used to gather the data from social or digital platforms and process it to generate insightful information that can be used in business decision makings as well as to create brand awareness among customers. These insights help analyse customer sentiments for marketing and customer service activities. Increasing volume of unstructured data is one of the major driver for growth of the social media analytics market. This large volume of data helps the sales and marketing department to evaluate impact of marketing campaigns, which in turn improve their business decisions, customer experience, and customer satisfaction. Therefore, companies are highly adopting social media analytics to extract insights from unstructured data available in the form of reviews, comments, blogs, tweets, instagram, and many more.
Key players in the global Social Media Analytics market are: International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Inc., Clarabridge, Inc., Netbase Solutions, Inc. (US), Brandwatch (UK), GoodData Corporation, Crimson Hexagon, Inc., Simply Measured, Inc., and Sysomos.
Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1410
Global Social Media Analytics Market report provides you with detailed insights, industry knowledge, market forecasts and analytics. The report on the global Social Media Analytics industry also clarifies economic risks and environmental compliance. Global Social Media Analytics market report assists industry enthusiasts including investors and decision makers to make confident capital investments, develop strategies, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and perform safely and sustainably.
Social Media Analytics Market Taxonomy:
By Application
- Sales and Marketing Management
- Customer Experience Management
- Competitive Intelligence
- Risk management and Fraud detection
- Public safety and Law enforcement
- Others
By Analytical Type
- Predictive Analytical
- Prescriptive Analytical
- Diagnostic Analytical
- Descriptive Analytical
By Deployment Type
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Verticals
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunications and IT
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government and Defense
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Travel and Hospitality
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) :
Is Social Media Analytics Market Booming In Near Future?
Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future..
Which are the prominent Social Media Analytics market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company?
Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies.
Companies Covered as part of this study include: International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Inc., Clarabridge, Inc., Netbase Solutions, Inc. (US), Brandwatch (UK), GoodData Corporation, Crimson Hexagon, Inc., Simply Measured, Inc., and Sysomos.,
Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement?
Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data.
For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement.
Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report?
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.