[PDF] Social Media Analytics Market : Best Ways To Grow

Social media analytics (SMA) is used to gather the data from social or digital platforms and process it to generate insightful information that can be used in business decision makings as well as to create brand awareness among customers. These insights help analyse customer sentiments for marketing and customer service activities. Increasing volume of unstructured data is one of the major driver for growth of the social media analytics market. This large volume of data helps the sales and marketing department to evaluate impact of marketing campaigns, which in turn improve their business decisions, customer experience, and customer satisfaction. Therefore, companies are highly adopting social media analytics to extract insights from unstructured data available in the form of reviews, comments, blogs, tweets, instagram, and many more.

Social Media Analytics Market Keyplayes:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SAS Inc., Clarabridge, Inc., Netbase Solutions, Inc. (US), Brandwatch (UK), GoodData Corporation, Crimson Hexagon, Inc., Simply Measured, Inc., and Sysomos.

Factors and Social Media Analytics Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations.

The Global Social Media Analytics Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

Social Media Analytics Market Taxonomy

By Application

Sales and Marketing Management

Customer Experience Management

Competitive Intelligence

Risk management and Fraud detection

Public safety and Law enforcement

Others

By Analytical Type

Predictive Analytical

Prescriptive Analytical

Diagnostic Analytical

Descriptive Analytical

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Manufacturing Analysis Social Media Analytics Market

Manufacturing process for the Social Media Analytics is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Social Media Analytics market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Social Media Analytics Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Social Media Analytics market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

