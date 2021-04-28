[PDF] Social Business Intelligence : The Ultimate Guide.

Social Business Intelligence Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Social business intelligence (BI) is a process of analyzing the large volume of data from various social media sites such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook and many others. Social business intelligence is used by enterprises to analyze their data which is generated from enterprise applications, cloud based data, social media data and devices data. BI helps business users to access and analyze data to generate insights. These insights are helpful for business users to take strategic decisions. Social BI system is useful in retrieval and analysis of growing volume and variety of data.

Press Release: Social Business Intelligence

No Of Pages: 140 Pages

Expected Value Till Forecast: US$ 30,049 million by 2027

Global Social Business Intelligence Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software, Inc., SAP SE, Logi Analytics Inc., Tableaue Software, Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., QlikTechnologies, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

Social Business Intelligence Market Taxonomy:

Global Social Business Intelligence Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Social Business Intelligence Market, By Size of Enterprise:

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Social Business Intelligence Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Science

Consumer Goods and Retail

Travel and Tourism

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

Social Business Intelligence Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands.

