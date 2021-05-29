[PDF] Social Business Intelligence Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Social Business Intelligence ?

Market Dynamics

The growth of advanced analytics in BFSI is expected to propel the global social business intelligence market growth over the forecast period. Business intelligence system helps resources in financial institution such as sales teams or tellers with solutions to avoid any kind of discrepancies or problems. BI helps banking institutions to analyze their customer’s data and generate insights about customer details, to improve the product and services of the banking industry. BI tools are used by many business users to monitor their own investments and returns. Developing investment strategies, improving strategies, customer retention policies, and minimizing risks are some of the factors responsible for the adoption of business intelligence systems by the BFSI vertical. Thus, in turn, increases the demand of market growth during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Social Business Intelligence volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Social Business Intelligence market includes : IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software, Inc., SAP SE, Logi Analytics Inc., Tableaue Software, Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., QlikTechnologies, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Positive attitude towards Hadoop can present significant business opportunity

Adopting new enterprise data operating systems over SQL is expected to make a positive impact on the global social business intelligence market. Furthermore, distributed analytic framework including MapReduce is expected to turn Hadoop into a general-purpose data operating system. It also offers sufficient performance at a low price and manages various types of workloads such as graph analytics and stream processing.

Increasing use of in-memory analytics can pose excellent growth opportunities

Rising adoption of in-memory database is expected to accelerate analytic processing. Several tasks such as hybrid transaction processing, which are used for faster analytics operations would reside within the same database.

Social Business Intelligence Market Segmentation:

Global Social Business Intelligence Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Social Business Intelligence Market, By Size of Enterprise:

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Social Business Intelligence Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Science

Consumer Goods and Retail

Travel and Tourism

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

