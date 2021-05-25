[PDF] Social Business Intelligence Market : Enticing Ways To Improve Your Industrial Growth In Upcoming Years

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Social Business Intelligence?

Social business intelligence (BI) is a process of analyzing the large volume of data from various social media sites such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook and many others. Social business intelligence is used by enterprises to analyze their data which is generated from enterprise applications, cloud based data, social media data and devices data. BI helps business users to access and analyze data to generate insights. These insights are helpful for business users to take strategic decisions. Social BI system is useful in retrieval and analysis of growing volume and variety of data.

This report presents the worldwide Social Business Intelligence market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2020 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Social Business Intelligence Market Key players : IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software, Inc., SAP SE, Logi Analytics Inc., Tableaue Software, Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., QlikTechnologies, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

Social Business Intelligence Market Taxonomy:

Global Social Business Intelligence Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Social Business Intelligence Market, By Size of Enterprise:

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Social Business Intelligence Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Science

Consumer Goods and Retail

Travel and Tourism

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Social Business Intelligence Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Social Business Intelligence market is estimated to account for US$ 30,049 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Social Business Intelligence market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software, Inc., SAP SE, Logi Analytics Inc., Tableaue Software, Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., QlikTechnologies, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report?

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

