[PDF] Smart Workplace Market: Few Facts Everyone Should Know | mccourier.com

Smart workplace is a workspace in which employees are able to perform their tasks or work more efficiently by using smart devices. The major benefits of smart workplace is that it helps in minimising the wastages of business resources such as paper, raw material, lighting cost, others. Adoption of various technologies such as iOffice work place software, assets management software, and cloud technology, AI among others solutions help in creating predictive maintenance models and identify trends in data, which help employees to analyse faster, in order to improve decision making in real time. Thus, these solutions are expected to increase productivity of the business and helps in automating work processes.

Key Players In The Smart Workplace Market: Carrier Corporations, Daikin Industries, Ltd, Siemens AG., Johnson Controls Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., General Electric, Inc., Honeywell International, OSRAM Licht AG, Philips Lumileds Holdings B.V., and Schneider Electric SE.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Smart Workplace Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Smart Workplace Market Taxonomy:

By Component

Software

Services

By Communication Technology

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

By Product Type

Smart Lightings

Security System

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control System

Others

By Buildings

New Buildings

Retrofitting

