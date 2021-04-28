[PDF] Smart Parking Systems : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

Smart Parking Systems Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Smart parking is an intelligent parking system that helps drivers with safe parking. The available space is indicated by signs or symbols with the help of embedded sensors and software. The vacant space is provided to the driver owing to the proper management of the vehicle. This smart technology consists of different types of sensors that are used to detect paring space for the vehicles. This smart parking system also provides real-time data information regarding nearby parking space and allow the driver to use that slot without any interference of the other vehicles. Increasing demand for IoT based technology, increasing parking concern, and high adoption rate in the number of vehicles is driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Streetline, Inc., Worldsensing, Smart Parking Limited, Swarco AG, Amano McGann, Skidata AG, Nedap N.V., ParkMe, Inc., Cisco System, Inc., Parkmobile LLC, and Urbiotica.

Smart Parking Systems Market Taxonomy:

Global Smart Parking Systems Market, By Parking Site:

On-street

Off-street

Global Smart Parking Systems Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

System Integration and Installation



Parking Management



Maintenance

Global Smart Parking Systems Market, By Application:

Airports

Government and Municipalities

Corporate and Commercial institutions

At the end, Smart Parking Systems Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Smart Parking Systems Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

