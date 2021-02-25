[PDF] Smart Parking Systems Market: The Secret History And Future Growth | mccourier.com

Smart Parking Systems Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Smart Parking Systems Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

Smart parking is an intelligent parking system that helps drivers with safe parking. The available space is indicated by signs or symbols with the help of embedded sensors and software. The vacant space is provided to the driver owing to the proper management of the vehicle. This smart technology consists of different types of sensors that are used to detect paring space for the vehicles. This smart parking system also provides real-time data information regarding nearby parking space and allow the driver to use that slot without any interference of the other vehicles. Increasing demand for IoT based technology, increasing parking concern, and high adoption rate in the number of vehicles is driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players In The Smart Parking Systems Market: Streetline, Inc., Worldsensing, Smart Parking Limited, Swarco AG, Amano McGann, Skidata AG, Nedap N.V., ParkMe, Inc., Cisco System, Inc., Parkmobile LLC, and Urbiotica.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Smart Parking Systems Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Smart Parking Systems Market Taxonomy:

Global Smart Parking Systems Market, By Parking Site:

On-street

Off-street

Global Smart Parking Systems Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

System Integration and Installation



Parking Management



Maintenance

Global Smart Parking Systems Market, By Application:

Airports

Government and Municipalities

Corporate and Commercial institutions

