[PDF] Smart Meter Market: Few Little Known Ways To Make The Most Out Of Smart Meter | mccourier.com

Smart meter is a device used for recording use of electrical, gas, and water energy. Smart meter interfaces with supplier to communicate the information for monitoring and billing. Smart meters commonly record energy hourly or more often, and report at least daily. It features display screen, which displays consumption of energy in real-time and provide estimated bills. Smart meter is an advanced version of conventional metering system and uses mobile technology to send readings automatically. It is one of the many components of the smart grid that manages energy distribution and consumption through Internet to bring an existence of bi-directional communication, coordination, and control. Smart meter may use one of the two types of network, which include standard mobile phone network and mesh network. Smart meters are used in building automation system to control over heating, ventilation, and air conditioning as per the energy consumption requirements.

Key Players In The Smart Meter Market: Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Itron Inc., Sensus , Elster Group GmbH , Landis+Gyr , Badger Meter, Inc., EDMI Limited, and Sentec

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Smart Meter Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Smart Meter Market Taxonomy:

The global smart meter market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, and region

On the basis of type, the global smart meter market is segmented into:

Smart Energy Meters



Smart Water Meters



Smart Gas Meters

On basis of application, the global smart meter market is segmented into:

Industrial



Commercial



Residential

On the basis of technology, the global smart meter market is segmented into:

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)



Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

