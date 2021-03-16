[PDF] Smart Irrigation Market : New Key Tactics The Pros Use

A new business intelligence report released by CMI with Global Smart Irrigation Market Report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hydropoint Data System, Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries , Galcon, Weathermatic, Rachio, the Toro Company, Calsense, Netafim, Baseline Inc., Aqua Spy, Libelium, and Aquacell Systems.

Geographical Analysis:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States, Canada, and Mexico. South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa. Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia. Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Section Analysis:

Business category action covers the two main types of goods and services, as well as end customers. Such segmentation allows for a granular view of the industry which is important to appreciate the finer complexities.

Competitive Landscape:

Economic environment explores emerging tactics which are used by different firms to improve competition and sustain their market share. The research study covers techniques such as product growth, emerging technology, mergers and acquisitions, and joint partnerships. This will help the reader understand the fast-growing patterns.

Smart Irrigation Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of Product Type, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Weather-Based (ET) Irrigation System

Soil Moisture-Based Irrigation System

On the basis of controller, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Sensor-Based Controllers

Weather-Based Controllers

On the basis of components, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Hardware Components

Software Components

Smart Detection System/Network Element

Water/Flow Meter

Sensor

Fertigation Sensor

Flow Sensor

Rain/Freeze Sensor

Soil Moisture Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Wind Sensor

On the basis of applications, the global smart irrigation market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Open Field

Greenhouse

Non-Agriculture

Residential

Golf-Courses

Turf and Landscape

Others

