[PDF] Smart Hospitality Management Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Smart Hospitality Management ?

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Smart Hospitality Management Market

Increasing global competition and changing business scenarios are continuously driving hotel and resort operators to focus on improving customer services. As a part of improving customer services, hotel operators started offering advanced solutions such as online room selection, room temperature control, and smart robots for customer service to attract new customers. Moreover, hotels are introducing new automated technologies to lure customers. For instance, in 2018, first fully automated hotel Smart LYZ was opened in China. The hotel provides fully automated services right from check-in to check out. The customer needs to verify his or her mobile number at the entry and the hotel has robots that carry food or any other requests made by hotel guests till their room.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Infor Inc., Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Johnson Controls, and NEC Corporation.

Factors Restraining Growth of the Global Smart Hospitality Management Market

High investment cost involved in the implementation of smart hospitality management solutions is a major factor that is expected to restrain growth of the market. Moreover, lack of technically-skilled personnel and communication technology infrastructure can hinder growth of the smart hospitality management market.

Smart Hospitality Management Market Taxonomy:

The global smart hospitality management market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, component, hotel type, type, and region.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into: On-premise SaaS

On the basis of component , the market is segmented into: Software Service Professional Services Managed Services

On the basis of hotel type, the market is segmented into: Business Hotels Heritage and Boutique Hotels Resorts and Spas Others

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into: Hotel Operation Management Automation Management Guest Service Management System Integrated Communication Technology Solutions Security Management System



