[PDF] Smart Hospitality Management Market : Know Most Amazing Secrets About The It.

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Smart Hospitality Management?

Smart hospitality management is a digital IT-enabled system that is used for optimizing customer experience and hotel operations. Smart hospitality management solutions include services such as room automation, automated lighting management, and real-time HVAC control among others, which provides great hospitality experience to the guests. Moreover, smart hospitality management also helps to optimize the cost of operations by providing real-time data such as billing and sales report, reservation, and departure of guests among others.

Smart Hospitality Management Market Key playes: Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Infor Inc., Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Johnson Controls, and NEC Corporation.

Smart Hospitality Management Market Taxonomy:

The global smart hospitality management market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, component, hotel type, type, and region.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into: On-premise SaaS

On the basis of component , the market is segmented into: Software Service Professional Services Managed Services

On the basis of hotel type, the market is segmented into: Business Hotels Heritage and Boutique Hotels Resorts and Spas Others

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into: Hotel Operation Management Automation Management Guest Service Management System Integrated Communication Technology Solutions Security Management System



Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

