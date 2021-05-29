[PDF] Smart Home as a service Market : Few Super Useful Tips To Improve In Your Industry.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Smart Home as a service ?

Market Dynamics

Technological advancements have led to emergence of additional features such as live video surveillance, intrusion alerts, and instant updates, which was not possible with conventional systems. These features enhance personal and family security, which is the major market driver. According to Icontrol Network’s report published in 2015, 90% of the consumers agreed that home security is the primary reason for the adoption of the smart home. The adoption of smart homes can significantly reduce the number of domestic burglaries, break-ins, and robberies while keeping unwanted intruders out, thus making homes much safer.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia), Vivint, Inc., Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc., The ADT Corporation, Telus Communications, Frontpoint Security Solutions, AT&T Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications (TWC), and CenturyLink, Inc.

Market Trends

Emerging opportunities for tech and insurance companies

Both insurance and tech companies have major growth opportunities in the market. For instance, companies, forming partnerships and packages with tech companies are essential for growth. Since tech companies are introducing novel products and innovations, such partnerships are major opportunities for insurance companies to be a part of the global smart home as a service market and influence it deeply. For instance, British Gas is in partnership with Axa Assistance offering bundled boiler covers and Allianz partnering with Panasonic to test Nest water leak detection devices. Similarly, John Lewis offered a discount on Nest smoke detectors with premium insurance.

New connectivity standard influencing eco-system

Major advancements in information technology and the emergence of high-speed internet connectivity standards such as 5G are major factors affecting the eco-system since they will be more intelligent and interconnected with minimal legacy. Moreover, high-speed internet standards such as 5G are expected to reduce costs while improving reliability. These new eco-systems will allow better utilization of data and will broaden the scope and benefits of behind-the-meter initiatives like data-driven customer engagement tools, specifically for analytics and to meet demand response.

Smart Home as a service Market Taxonomy:

Global Smart Home as a service Market, By Service:

Managed

Integrated

Global Smart Home as a service Market, By Solution:

Security and Access,

Lighting and Window,

Audio-Visual and Entertainment,

Energy Management and Climate

Integrated

Global Smart Home as a service Market, By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

