[PDF] Smart Governments Market: Some Super Useful Tips To Improve In This Field | mccourier.com

The implementation of advanced technologies, innovative policies, and business models to address the environmental, financial, and service challenges faced by governmental organizations is known as smart government. The concept of smart government is based on communication network and information systems. Increasing adoption of smart technologies by various governmental bodies has resulted in growth of smart government market. Furthermore, increasing demand for smart technology by consumer and requirement to secure data from different sources compels the governments to process data for digital transformation, which is driving growth of smart government market.

Key Players In The Smart Governments Market: UTI Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Abb Ltd., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Capgemini S.A., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Hughes Identification Devices (Hid) Global Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Imex Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation, Opengov, Socrata, Oracle Corporation, and Symantec Corporation

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Smart Governments Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Smart Governments Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of deployment model, the smart governments market is segmented into:

On-premises model

Cloud-based model

On the basis of solution, the smart governments market is segmented into:

Analytics

Government Resource Planning System

Security

Remote Monitoring

Network Management

Open Data Platform

Others

On the basis of service, the smart governments market is segmented into:

Professional Services

Managed Services

