[PDF] Smart Factory Market : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Smart Factory ?

Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of IIoT and cyber-physical systems is the major factor driving the global smart factory market as adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and cyber-physical systems (CPS) is expected to revolutionize the global smart factory market. Moreover these IIoT devices allows connectivity all along the value chain for better communication among manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and consumers.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Smart Factory market includes : Oracle Corporation, ABB Group, Atos SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Accenture PLC, General Electric Co., PTC Inc., Siemens AG, SAP SE, and IBM Corporation.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Opportunity

Rising adoption of collaborative robots can provide major growth opportunities

Collaborative robots or cobots are intended to interact with humans in a shared space or work safely in close proximity. Since these robots are designed to work autonomously with safety assured by isolation from human contact, they are better than conventional robots. For instance, in September 2014, ABB Limited introduced a collaborative robot named YuMi, which is human-friendly, dual armed and designed for the new era of automation.

Increasing investments in manufacturing plants are expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players

Rising global competition is encouraging manufacturers to adopt technologies that enhance efficiency and productivity at manufacturing units. Across the globe, numerous product manufacturers are investing significantly in incorporating the latest technologies and solutions to enhance manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in April 2015, GE invested over US$ 200 million on its new multi-modal smart factory in India.

Smart Factory Market Segmentation:

Global Smart Factory Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Smart Factory Market, By Market Structure:

To Connect Wired and Wireless Networking Wide Area Networking (WAN) Local Area Networking (LAN) Machine-to-Machine Network

To Collect Sensors Digital Measurement Devices Auto Identification Hardware

To Analyse Data Historian Reporting Complex Event Processing Predictive Algorithm

To Control Actuators Programmable Logic Controllers Smart Robotics Additive Manufacturing Equipment



Global Smart Factory Market, By Manufacturing Verticle:

Automotive & Transportation

Food & Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Garment & Textile

Chemical & Material

Others ( Healthcare & Pharmaceutical)

