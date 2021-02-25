[PDF] Smart Fabrics Market: Secrets Revealed | mccourier.com

Smart Fabrics Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Smart Fabrics Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

Brief Introduction About Smart Fabrics Market.

Smart fabrics, also known as smart garments, smart textiles, electronic textiles, or smart clothing are a type of fabric in which digital components and electronic devices such as LEDs, batteries, integrated circuits, conductors, and others are embedded to offer an added value to the wearer. Smart fabrics can be categorized as aesthetic and performance enhancing. Such fabrics can be made from various types of materials including cotton, polyester, nylon, and Kevlar, among others. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on developing fabrics with electrical conductivity such as diodes, solar cells, transistors, conductors, and resistors. Smart textiles also incorporate smart materials, encapsulated phase change materials, electronic sensors, shape memory polymers, and communication equipment as well.

Key Players In The Smart Fabrics Market: AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Google, Texas Instruments, Kolon Glotech, Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria, Textronics, Inc. Adidas Group, Outlast Technologies LLC, Milliken & Company, KCWW, and International Fashion Machines

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Smart Fabrics Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Smart Fabrics Market Taxonomy:

The global smart fabrics market is segmented based on product type, functionality, end-use industry, and region

On the Basis of Product Type

Active Smart Fabrics

Passive Smart Fabrics

Ultra-smart Fabrics

On the Basis of Functionality

Thermo Electricity

Energy Harvesting

Sensing

Luminance

On the Basis of End-use Industry

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Construction

Sports

Transportation & Logistics

Entertainment

Others

