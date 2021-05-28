[PDF] Smart Fabrics Market : An Amazing Industry Growth Factor For Next..!!

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Smart Fabrics?

Smart fabrics, also known as smart garments, smart textiles, electronic textiles, or smart clothing are a type of fabric in which digital components and electronic devices such as LEDs, batteries, integrated circuits, conductors, and others are embedded to offer an added value to the wearer. Smart fabrics can be categorized as aesthetic and performance enhancing. Such fabrics can be made from various types of materials including cotton, polyester, nylon, and Kevlar, among others. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on developing fabrics with electrical conductivity such as diodes, solar cells, transistors, conductors, and resistors. Smart textiles also incorporate smart materials, encapsulated phase change materials, electronic sensors, shape memory polymers, and communication equipment as well.

Market Dynamics for Smart Fabrics Market Reducing size of smart electronic devices which can easily be embedded in smart fabrics is the major factor driving the market growth. Smaller size of electronic components not only reduces the weight of the fabric but also gives comfort to the wearer. These smart fabrics are used in various applications such as health management, communication, and actuation. For instance, D-Shirt offered by France-based Company, Cityzen Sciences, is an example of smart fabrics which is available with wide range of functions to record heart rate, GPS location, route, altitude, and speed. Increasing sale of sport equipment is expected drive growth of the market of smart fabrics as smart fabrics are widely used in sport industry to reduce potential injuries to professional athlete. As per Coherent Market Insights, in 2014, around 12 million sports-related injuries were observed, which led to economic burden of around US$ 33 billion, of which 50% of the injuries were estimated to be preventable by the use of smart fabrics. These performance enhancing smart fabrics are being used in extreme sports and athletic activities to regulate body temperature, control muscle vibration, and reduce wind resistance which may improve the work efficiency of athletics.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Smart Fabrics market includes : AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Google, Texas Instruments, Kolon Glotech, Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria, Textronics, Inc. Adidas Group, Outlast Technologies LLC, Milliken & Company, KCWW, and International Fashion Machines

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2127

Smart Fabrics Market Taxonomy:

The global smart fabrics market is segmented based on product type, functionality, end-use industry, and region

On the Basis of Product Type

Active Smart Fabrics

Passive Smart Fabrics

Ultra-smart Fabrics

On the Basis of Functionality

Thermo Electricity

Energy Harvesting

Sensing

Luminance

On the Basis of End-use Industry

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Construction

Sports

Transportation & Logistics

Entertainment

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Smart Fabrics Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future.. Which are the prominent Smart Fabrics market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Google, Texas Instruments, Kolon Glotech, Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria, Textronics, Inc. Adidas Group, Outlast Technologies LLC, Milliken & Company, KCWW, and International Fashion Machines, Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.