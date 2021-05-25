[PDF] Smart Cities Market : Reinvent Your Strategies And Win Ways To Achieve Greate Materstroke

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Smart Cities?

A smart city is a combination of smart environment and advanced technology. Smart cities deploy IT-based devices to develop critical infrastructure of a city, which includes facilities such as smart education, smart building, smart transportation, smart water, smart electricity, smart health, smart governance, and smart energy. Smart city applications include smart education, smart energy, smart building, smart security, smart transportation, smart healthcare, and others. Smart cities offer improved infrastructure for optimal utilization of energy, thus motivating countries to adopt the same. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the global smart cities market growth in the near future.

Smart Cities Market Taxonomy:

Global Smart cities Market, By Component:

Hardware



Software



Services

Global Smart cities Market, By Application:

Smart Security



Smart Building



Smart Transportation



Smart Governance



Smart Energy



Smart Healthcare



Smart Water Network System



Smart Education

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

