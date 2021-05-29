[PDF] Smart Cities Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Smart Cities ?

Market Overview

A smart city is an urban unit or area that uses various types of electronic Internet of Things (IoT) devices to collect data and then use the insights to manage resources, assets, and services effectively. This data is collected from devices, citizens, and assets, which is further processed and analyzed to manage and monitor traffic and transportation systems, water supply networks, power plants, crime detection, waste management, school, hospitals, libraries, and other community services. Smart city applications include

Smart security: Smart security solutions refer to smart protections against crime, terrorism, and civil unrest. Smart security solutions monitor the city and law enforcement activities 24×7 in public areas by analyzing patterns and tracking incidents and suspects that facilitate a quicker response. Smart transportation: In this, intelligent transport system (ITS) technology is applied to transport and infrastructure to transfer information between systems, in order to enhance safety, productivity, and eco-friendly transportation.

The global smart cities market is accounted US$ 1069.4 Bn in terms of value in 2019.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3457

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, AT&T, Inc., SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Philips Lighting, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, General Electric, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, and IBM

Market Opportunity

Increasing need for waste management platform is expected to present lucrative business opportunity for market players

According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the total amount of waste generated globally is expected to increase by around 50% over the next decade. This has necessitated the need for smart waste management solutions apart from conventional landfills. Smart citifies can deploy waste management solutions for recycling and reduction of waste. For instance, IBM Intelligent Waste Management Platform provides analytic tools that allow users to collate information on waste collection, demographics and financial information and present it in the form of visual analytics, based on which cities can plan recycling programs and other activities.

Growing awareness regarding sustainable living is expected to present major growth opportunities in the near future

Growing awareness of sustainable living has encouraged many countries including Ecuador and Bolivia to develop their own consumption and sustainable lifestyle pattern. Sustainable living requires implementation of eco-friendly lifestyle and reducing carbon footprint by altering energy consumption, mode of transportation, etc. Thus, increasing awareness of sustainable lifestyle among consumers is expected to provide major market opportunities in the near future.

Smart Cities Market Taxonomy:

Global Smart cities Market, By Component:

Hardware



Software



Services

Global Smart cities Market, By Application:

Smart Security



Smart Building



Smart Transportation



Smart Governance



Smart Energy



Smart Healthcare



Smart Water Network System



Smart Education

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Smart Cities Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Smart Cities market is estimated to account for US$ 3,830.4 billion by 2027 Which are the prominent Smart Cities market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Microsoft Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, AT&T, Inc., SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Philips Lighting, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, General Electric, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, and IBM, Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.